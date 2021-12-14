Stewart Schaefer Sells 10,000 Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Stock

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares in the company, valued at C$7,843,173.33.

Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$36.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.82. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of C$25.15 and a 52-week high of C$41.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$32.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$273.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$260.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. will post 2.7399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Sleep Country Canada’s payout ratio is 32.81%.

ZZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.43.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

