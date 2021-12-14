Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 7,498 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 690% compared to the typical volume of 949 put options.

NASDAQ QQQJ traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,028. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.07. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 47,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 41.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

