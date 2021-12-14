StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Up 3.9% Following Insider Buying Activity

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)’s stock price rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $62.63 and last traded at $62.14. Approximately 1,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 62,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.81.

Specifically, Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, with a total value of $315,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $449,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,714 shares of company stock worth $856,842 and sold 67,535 shares worth $4,468,423. Company insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in StoneX Group by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in StoneX Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in StoneX Group by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 34,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.