Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report $395.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $395.00 million and the highest is $395.70 million. Stride reported sales of $376.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Shares of LRN stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.65. 325,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,042. Stride has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stride by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Stride by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stride by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Stride by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

