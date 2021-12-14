StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the November 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,088,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

StrikeForce Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33.

StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

