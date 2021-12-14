StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Update

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the November 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,088,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
StrikeForce Technologies stock opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. StrikeForce Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.33.
StrikeForce Technologies Company Profile
