Strs Ohio Has $4.10 Million Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.14% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 26.7% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OFC. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.