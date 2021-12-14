Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,961 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $122.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.74. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

