Strs Ohio Sells 39,810 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,488 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,810 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,315,240,000 after buying an additional 995,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,119,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,060,791,000 after buying an additional 2,333,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,252,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,344,000 after buying an additional 605,163 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,233,000 after buying an additional 2,412,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,042,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,842,000 after buying an additional 965,353 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V.F. stock opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $65.34 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $76.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.42.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

