Strs Ohio Sells 4,917 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $25,799,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Loews by 632.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after buying an additional 268,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Loews by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,635,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,127,741,000 after buying an additional 242,595 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Loews by 111.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 343,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,894,000 after buying an additional 181,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Loews in the second quarter worth $7,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.08%.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 5,366 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $305,271.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 459 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $25,102.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,584 shares of company stock worth $836,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Loews from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Loews Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

