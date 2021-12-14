Strs Ohio Sells 8,415 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,199 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,141,973 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,482,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,201 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,951,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $313,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,746 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,823,626 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,974 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,771,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,597,133 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.59.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $36.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

