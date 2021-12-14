Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 19,240 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,240 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.30% of Albemarle worth $77,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Albemarle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Albemarle by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.10.

ALB stock opened at $248.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,065 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

