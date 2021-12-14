Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,327 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 730,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $69,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 32.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

