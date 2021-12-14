Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

