Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$43.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.79.

Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,344. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.94 and a 1 year high of C$34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.97.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.44 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

