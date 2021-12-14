Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Set at C$43.00 by Raymond James

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) received a C$43.00 price objective from equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.79.
Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$30.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670,344. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$20.94 and a 1 year high of C$34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.97.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
