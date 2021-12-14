SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of SunPower by 15.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. SunPower Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPWR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

