Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.31

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.31 and last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 262829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Securities raised their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $54,644.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,118 shares of company stock worth $5,415,415 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Sunrun by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Sunrun by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sunrun by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sunrun by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 280,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 231,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sunrun by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.