Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.76 Million

Brokerages expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce sales of $181.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $150.40 million and the highest is $218.00 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors posted sales of $37.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 386.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $515.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.70 million to $553.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $855.24 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $977.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after buying an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after buying an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after buying an additional 161,084 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHO stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $10.88. 3,158,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,571. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.