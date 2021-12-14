Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Danske raised shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.