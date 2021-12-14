Syscoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $67.95 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $478.62 million and approximately $67.95 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001630 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $147.92 or 0.00315386 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000477 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 626,120,444 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

