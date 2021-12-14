Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 40.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Tapestry by 264.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Argus raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPR opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

