Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,843 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 2.2% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Target by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,148,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $234.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.39 and a 200-day moving average of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

