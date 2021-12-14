Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.02) to ($2.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TARS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $25.66 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.49.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $147,978.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $53,099.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock worth $828,822. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 441,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,519,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

