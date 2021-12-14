Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Vapotherm worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of -1.31. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $38.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

