Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 519.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

MAIN opened at $43.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 117.18%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAIN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

