Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the quarter. Glaukos accounts for about 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Glaukos worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interwest Venture Management Co. increased its stake in Glaukos by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 350,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,579 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GKOS opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 1.69. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

