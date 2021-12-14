Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for approximately 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.85.

NYSE CVNA opened at $264.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.79. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $219.40 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,257 shares of company stock valued at $7,774,858. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

