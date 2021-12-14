Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Target by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 95,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $234.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.49%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

