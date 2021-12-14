Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,860 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 63.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $301,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 158,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. Analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -845.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. CIBC downgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

