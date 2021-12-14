Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. FMR LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter worth $204,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $119.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.14 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.