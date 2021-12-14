TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,712,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,712,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,829,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,712,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000.

Get TB SA Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ TBSA opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73. TB SA Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for TB SA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TB SA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.