TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TCG BDC, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company. It focused on providing flexible financing solutions to middle market companies primarily located in the United States. TCG BDC, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of CGBD opened at $13.71 on Monday. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $734.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a net margin of 100.42% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is currently 46.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 362,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TCG BDC by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

