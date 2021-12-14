TCW Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,183,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,376 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 140.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $43.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

