TCW Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 50.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 31,359 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 410,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 17.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 241,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,664,000 after buying an additional 36,694 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

KEX stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.49. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.48 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $58,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

