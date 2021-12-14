TCW Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,135,000 after buying an additional 688,285 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,084,000 after buying an additional 50,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 90,198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,738,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Compass Point upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

HST opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $19.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

