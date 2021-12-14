Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55,612 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.4% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 37,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

NYSE PFE opened at $55.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

