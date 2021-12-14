Telemus Capital LLC Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 207.3% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,862,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,916.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,882.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,725.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

