Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 687 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,599 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 14.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Target by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV raised its position in Target by 3.4% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Target by 1.1% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $234.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $248.39 and a 200 day moving average of $246.49. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.