Telos (TLOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, Telos has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001498 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $195.20 million and $1.33 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

