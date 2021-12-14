TENT Achieves Market Capitalization of $704,149.84 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One TENT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $704,149.84 and approximately $33.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.98 or 0.00312244 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00087311 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00124504 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000126 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

