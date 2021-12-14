Terra (LUNA) Hits One Day Volume of $2.48 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Terra has a market cap of $21.51 billion and approximately $2.48 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57.10 or 0.00122046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005375 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 849,661,980 coins and its circulating supply is 376,779,911 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

