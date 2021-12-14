Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $189.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,209. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

