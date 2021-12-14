The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives $131.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.85.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $108.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average of $127.34. Allstate has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Allstate by 88.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.