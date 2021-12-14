The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) PT Raised to GBX 4,700

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 4,460 ($58.94) to GBX 4,700 ($62.11) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BKG. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.32) to GBX 4,120 ($54.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,848 ($77.28) to GBX 5,500 ($72.68) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,450 ($58.81) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($65.42) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 5,011.10 ($66.22).

BKG opened at GBX 4,697 ($62.07) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 13.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,378.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7,805.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.14).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

