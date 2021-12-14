The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,068,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,908. The company has a market capitalization of $146.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.03. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day moving average of $75.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $2,343,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,190,330 shares of company stock worth $96,454,888. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

