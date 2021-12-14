The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.10.

FLYW stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Flywire has a 12-month low of $27.63 and a 12-month high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 30,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $1,145,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,459 shares of company stock worth $9,791,115 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,860,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

