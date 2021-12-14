The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €25.40 Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($26.97) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.66 ($27.70).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €20.56 ($23.10) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.91 and its 200 day moving average is €22.60. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($22.63).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

