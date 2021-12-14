The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,676 shares of company stock worth $5,945,371. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 41.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 2.00. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

