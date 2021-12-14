The Graph Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.41 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 50,247.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. The Graph has a total market cap of $1,441.34 billion and approximately $25.41 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $305.65 or 0.00005454 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 43,383.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gnosis (GNO) traded 10,202,161.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,529,915.86 or 6.51846991 BTC.

ankrETH (aEth) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,007,590,352.87 or 179.79640092 BTC.

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 3,979,651.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,023.66 or 0.00714190 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12,714,423.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,812.70 or 0.00424918 BTC.

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 1,881,988.7% against the dollar and now trades at $211.64 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded up 4,902,270% against the dollar and now trades at $1,024,637.89 or 0.18283840 BTC.

Grid+ (GRID) traded 14,574,150.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207,808.45 or 0.03708175 BTC.

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 10,352,609.5% against the dollar and now trades at $603.12 or 0.00010762 BTC.

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 4,276,601.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,507,357.75 or 1.51806962 BTC.

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 8,575,335.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707,057,514.52 or 126.16873117 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

