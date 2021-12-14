The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

The Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend by 29.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. The Hanover Insurance Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hanover Insurance Group to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $131.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.00. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.60 per share, for a total transaction of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 342.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

