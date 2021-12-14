The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 66.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.08.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $196.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.03 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

